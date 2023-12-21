European Super League: Uefa and Fifa rules banning breakaway league unlawful, says court

Banning clubs from joining a European Super League was unlawful and Uefa and Fifa are “abusing a dominant position”, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

It had been claimed by the ESL and its backers, A22, that Uefa and Fifa were breaking competition law by threatening to sanction clubs and players who joined the breakaway league.

A ruling on Thursday from Europe’s highest court found against the governing bodies.

However the court stated: “That does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved”.

An initial report released last December by the ECJ said the rules of football’s European and world governing bodies were “compatible with EU competition law”.

However, the verdict will be seen as a blow to the authority of Uefa and Fifa and how they govern the game.

The report said that when new competitions are “potentially entering the market” Fifa and Uefa must ensure their powers are “transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate”.

The report adds: “However, the powers of Fifa and Uefa are not subject to any such criteria. Fifa and Uefa are, therefore, abusing a dominant position.

“Moreover, given their arbitrary nature, their rules on approval, control and sanctions must be held to be unjustified restrictions on the freedom to provide services.

“That does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved. The Court does not rule on that specific project in its judgment.”

Responding to the ECJ verdict on X, formerly Twitter, A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart wrote that the ESL “have won the right to exist”.

He added: “Uefa’s monopoly is over. Football is free. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanctions and free to determine their own future.

“For fans: we offer free broadcasting of all Superleague matches. For clubs: Income and solidarity expenses will be guaranteed.”