Eurovision star Netta features Mr Eazi on new track

“Playground Politica” is a candy-coated pop gem brimming with celebratory pizzazz.

Netta Barzilai, also known mononymously as Netta, has released a new song featuring Nigerian musical genius Mr Eazi.

The new song, “Playground Political”, is a candy-coated pop gem brimming with celebratory pizzazz. It is also Netta’s most personal track as it is the first time she has shared a glimpse into growing up in Nigeria. Filmed with a childlike aesthetic, Netta reflects on the life lessons she learned while growing up in Nigeria.

Netta has become one of the trailblazing global pop innovators in modern music, turning the genre into a colourful funhouse of fizzy experimentation. Since winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018 with the song “Toy”, she has since released her EP Goody Bag. The Hollywood reporter recently praised Netta for “her humorous lyrics, quirk-pop persona and over-the-top fashion.”

The song is now streaming on digital platforms.

