Evans Vitisia Wins Tenth Leg of NCBA Golf Series at Muthaiga

Evans Vitisia beat a field of over 250 to claim the 10th leg of NCBA golf series held at Muthaiga Golf Club Nairobi.

Vitisia emerged as the Overall Gross Winner after returning a score of 73 gross.

In the Men’s Gross category, handicap 2 golfer Kavit Bhakoo secured the top spot with 74 gross, beating Ben Murimi, playing off handicap 6, on countback.

Nancy Ndungu, playing off handicap 7, emerged as the winner in the Ladies category on countback with a score of 87 gross. Rachna Patel, playing off handicap 14, secured the second position with the same score.

In the Nett categories, Kaburu Mwirichia, playing off handicap 22, clinched the top position among the Men with an impressive score of 62 nett. Janerose Gitari, playing off handicap 23, claimed victory among the ladies with a score of 87 nett.

At the same time, the Juniors category saw Junaid Manji as the winner with a score of 79 gross.

In other results, Ayran Patel and Olive Njagi were victorious in the Longest Drive Challenge for the men and ladies’ categories, respectively. Ayran Patel also claimed the Nearest to the Pin Challenge.

Speaking during the tournament, NCBA Group Investment Banking MD Kathure Nyamu said: “The tenth leg of the 2023 NCBA Golf Series at Muthaiga Golf Club has been nothing short of a success. The talent and dedication displayed by the golfers were inspiring. We are proud to witness the growth of the sport in the region and look forward to the Grand Finale, where we will witness even more exceptional performances.”

“At NCBA, we believe in building strong connections with our stakeholders and the communities within which we operate. It is for this reason that the NCBA Golf Series is an important platform that brings together golf enthusiasts from different backgrounds, and in the process helps in fostering bonds and relationships between us and the golfing community,” she added.

In addition to the action on the course, the event also featured an engaging staff golf clinic conducted on the sidelines of the tournament. The clinic provided an opportunity for the staff members of NCBA to experience the sport first-hand and receive expert guidance from seasoned golf instructors.

Following the successful conclusion of the Muthaiga event, the Series now moves to Nyali Golf & Country Club on the 12th August 2023 for the eleventh leg.