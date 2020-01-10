The weekend is here and full of opportunity in the form of events

It can be easy to lapse into a predictable routine over the weekend especially if you are not an outgoing person. However, there are plenty of places you can visit this weekend to make new friends and make great use of your leisure time well.

Weekly Nairobi National Park Guided Tours

Venue: Nairobi National Park

When: Saturday, January 11th, 2020

What: Nairobi national park is famous for being the only park located in a capital city hence branded ‘Green city under the sun’. This weekend you have an opportunity to go on a guided tour.

Price:

Kenyans KSh 3000

Residents KSh 3500

Non-Residents USD 110

Book Club Meetup

Venue: Sarit Centre, Nairobi

When: Saturday, January, 11th

What: This year’s book club meeting begins this Saturday at Sarit Centre, New wing. The book to read is “I Do Not Come to You by Chance” by Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani.

Charges: Free

Brunch with honey

Venue: Brew Bistro and Lounge Rooftop, Fortis Towers

When: Saturday, January, 11th

What: Brew Bistro is offering an all you can eat Brunch buffet from 11 am to 5 pm.

Charges:

KSh. 1,800 for the All-You-Can-Eat Brunch (Food Only)

KSh. 3,500 for the All-You-Can-Eat Brunch + Unlimited Jack Honey Cocktails

KSh. 14,000 for the All-You-Can-Eat Brunch package for 4 persons + a bottle of Jack Daniel’s

Parking is free

Mastori Album Launch

Venue: Pawa 254, Rooftop

When: Saturday, January 11th

What: The event, courtesy of le’Captain World Entertainment, will be Obelia’s album launch and listening party. Obelia will be performing some of the songs from his album. Other artists will also be performing from spoken word artists, rappers to dancers.

Food and drinks will be included.

Charges: KSh. 500

The Afternoon Show

Venue: Westlands

When: Saturday, January 11th

What: Sofar transforms everyday spaces – like a living room or retail shop – and turns it into a captivating venue for secret, live shows, creating an immersive experience that brings guests and artists closer together. Each Sofar is small, and typically features three diverse acts, with no headliner.

For more information, visit Sofar.

