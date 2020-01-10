The weekend is here and full of opportunity in the form of events
It can be easy to lapse into a predictable routine over the weekend especially if you are not an outgoing person. However, there are plenty of places you can visit this weekend to make new friends and make great use of your leisure time well.
Weekly Nairobi National Park Guided Tours
Venue: Nairobi National Park
When: Saturday, January 11th, 2020
What: Nairobi national park is famous for being the only park located in a capital city hence branded ‘Green city under the sun’. This weekend you have an opportunity to go on a guided tour.
Price:
Kenyans KSh 3000
Residents KSh 3500
Non-Residents USD 110
Book Club Meetup
Venue: Sarit Centre, Nairobi
When: Saturday, January, 11th
What: This year’s book club meeting begins this Saturday at Sarit Centre, New wing. The book to read is “I Do Not Come to You by Chance” by Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani.
Charges: Free
Brunch with honey
Venue: Brew Bistro and Lounge Rooftop, Fortis Towers
When: Saturday, January, 11th
What: Brew Bistro is offering an all you can eat Brunch buffet from 11 am to 5 pm.
Charges:
KSh. 1,800 for the All-You-Can-Eat Brunch (Food Only)
KSh. 3,500 for the All-You-Can-Eat Brunch + Unlimited Jack Honey Cocktails
KSh. 14,000 for the All-You-Can-Eat Brunch package for 4 persons + a bottle of Jack Daniel’s
Parking is free
Mastori Album Launch
Venue: Pawa 254, Rooftop
When: Saturday, January 11th
What: The event, courtesy of le’Captain World Entertainment, will be Obelia’s album launch and listening party. Obelia will be performing some of the songs from his album. Other artists will also be performing from spoken word artists, rappers to dancers.
Food and drinks will be included.
Charges: KSh. 500
The Afternoon Show
Venue: Westlands
When: Saturday, January 11th
What: Sofar transforms everyday spaces – like a living room or retail shop – and turns it into a captivating venue for secret, live shows, creating an immersive experience that brings guests and artists closer together. Each Sofar is small, and typically features three diverse acts, with no headliner.
For more information, visit Sofar.