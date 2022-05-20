Events this weekend vary from books, music & laughter

The weekend is here and full of activities.

Jameson Connects featuring Bien

Venue: Carnivore Grounds

When 21st May, 12 PM to 11.59 PM

What: The first-ever Jameson Connects Kenya DJs Edition

Price: Gallery – KSh. 2,500 VIP – KSh. 4,500

Dawn of Fortune, Book Launch

Venue: Alliance Francaise

When 21st May, 2PM to 7PM

What: Wanjiru M Thuku will launch her new novel.

Price: Free

A Night of Comedy

Venue: Kitchenette Bistro & Cafe, Kanjata Road

When: 20th May, 2PM – 10PM

What: A stand-up comedy event featuring Oga Obinna, Mammito and more

Price: Regular – KSh. 2,000 Couples – KSh. 3,500

Unleashing Your Potential

Venue: Ufungamano Hse

When: 21st May, 2PM

What: Christian networking event featuring Joyce Omondi and Cynthia Nyamai

Price: Early Bird – KSh. 800

Regular – KSh. 1,500

Pair – KSh. 2,800

Amapiano Evening

Venue: Rapid Radio 46, Wood Avenue

When: 21st May, 7 PM – 11 PM

What: DJ Amapiano mix with drinks, food and great people

Tickets: Advance KSh. 200

Gate KSh. 400

Student KSh. 200

I will Marry When I Want

Venue: Kenya National Theatre

When: May 26th – May 29th 11am to 7 pm depending on the day

What: A play by Ngugi wa Thiongo

Tickets: Advance – KSh. 1,300

 

 

  

