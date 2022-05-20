Events this weekend vary from books, music & laughter

The weekend is here and full of activities.
Updated throughout the day
Jameson Connects featuring Bien
Venue: Carnivore Grounds
When 21st May, 12 PM to 11.59 PM
What: The first-ever Jameson Connects Kenya DJs Edition
Price: Gallery – KSh. 2,500 VIP – KSh. 4,500
Dawn of Fortune, Book Launch
Venue: Alliance Francaise
When 21st May, 2PM to 7PM
What: Wanjiru M Thuku will launch her new novel.
Price: Free
A Night of Comedy
Venue: Kitchenette Bistro & Cafe, Kanjata Road
When: 20th May, 2PM – 10PM
What: A stand-up comedy event featuring Oga Obinna, Mammito and more
Price: Regular – KSh. 2,000 Couples – KSh. 3,500
Unleashing Your Potential
Venue: Ufungamano Hse
When: 21st May, 2PM
What: Christian networking event featuring Joyce Omondi and Cynthia Nyamai
Regular – KSh. 1,500
Pair – KSh. 2,800
Amapiano Evening
Venue: Rapid Radio 46, Wood Avenue
When: 21st May, 7 PM – 11 PM
What: DJ Amapiano mix with drinks, food and great people
Gate KSh. 400
Student KSh. 200
I will Marry When I Want
Venue: Kenya National Theatre
When: May 26th – May 29th 11am to 7 pm depending on the day
What: A play by Ngugi wa Thiongo
Tickets: Advance – KSh. 1,300