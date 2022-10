President William Ruto has tasked Kenya Revenue Authority to collect 3 trillion shillings by end of the current financial year ending June 2023 and to double the current collections to 6 trillion shillings in five years. While feting the top taxpayers of the year, the president told KRA to take positive steps towards making the business environment favorable to traders, employ alternative mechanisms of collecting tax, and expand the tax base while sealing revenue leakages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...