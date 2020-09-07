Instead of getting your hair straightened with a blow dryer, why not opt for a silk press?
What is a silk press?
A silk press is a modern take on straightening afro hair. Instead of using a hot comb or blow dryer (with a lot of oil and heat), this method uses a flat iron or straightener. It is ideal for very coarse and thick hair.
In recent years the natural hair movement has been widespread with many black women around the world (celebrities or otherwise including Kenya’s own Sharon Mundia) embracing their nappy hair and avoiding chemical treatments. If you are a newly minted natural or just want to change things up a bit, a silk press is one way to do it.
Silk press process
Step 1: Wash
This is an obvious one; it will get rid of any dirt and product residue and leave your hair smelling fresh.
Step 2: Use a deep conditioning treatment
This will add moisture back to your hair while also nourishing and strengthening your roots.
Step 3: Blow-drying the hair
This is an important step in the silk press process. After applying a heat-protective oil, in this process, they will use a blow dryer to dry your hair and straighten it to its full capacity. This should take about 30 minutes depending on how coarse your hair is.
Step 4: Straightening the hair
In this step, your hair is parted into small sections and using a flat iron or straightener, your hair will be straightened.
Step 5: Trim
After straightening, your hair will need to be trimmed. This is just to get rid of split ends and give your hair a more defined look.
Sharon Mundia recently shared a clip of her first silk press, you can see a snippet of the whole process below.
Here’s a little snippet of my first silk press experience! I’ll have a full video with my honest thoughts on Monday’s vlog but wanted to share some highlights for now. I haven’t had any heat on my hair in 6 months so experiencing my hair like this has been so refreshing! If you’ve seen yesterday’s post or my recent stories then you know I had it done by @pascalhairkenya who’s been doing silk presses for years. We used the @mizani Thermasmooth shampoo (which he swears by) and of course heat protecting serum. I’m thoroughly enjoying my hair like this but I’m also so curious to see what my hair looks and feels like once I wash it. If you are too, I can film the whole process and share it! What are your thoughts on using heat on natural hair? Would you try a silk press? If you have, what’s been your experience? Location: @thehairroomkenya Filming: @pilgrimchic AD @lorealproeducatorke #HairHeroes #SupportYourStylist
This look will last you a week or two weeks but all bets are off when your hair comes into contact with any sort of moisture or water. If you want to protect your hair from the rain, check out these hairstyles instead.