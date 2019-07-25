African Women in Media 2019 (AWiM19) is back for the 3rd time and this time it’s in Nairobi

What is AWiM

African Women in Media – AWiM for short – was set up in 2016 by award-winning journalist Dr Yemisi Akinbobola as a supportive network for women in media. Since then it has grown from a small Facebook group to a huge network and platform for women in media to inspire, support and empower each other.

Every year, AWiM hosts a conference and festival that brings together the best women in media from across the continent offering learning opportunities, speed mentorship and exhibition opportunities for those interested.

AWiM19

This year’s conference and festival is taking place at the University of Nairobi from 25th July to 27th. The theme for this year’s festival is “Showcase” as this year’s objective is to showcase the amazing work produced by African women in a variety of media industries from film, journalism, marketing and more.

What to expect at this year’s conference?

In addition to showcasing work produced by women in media in Africa, this year’s conference will also address urgent issues facing women in media in Africa. In this regard, there are some notable names on the list of keynote speakers; Adelle Onyango, founder of The Adelle Onyango initiative, and Professor Wambui Mwangi, a Feminist post-colonial political theorist.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



To check out the full list of speakers click here.

Why you should attend

AWiM19 is the largest gathering of African women in media and a great opportunity to meet the best of the best in media on the whole continent. Not only do you get to meet some amazing founders like Ized Uanikhehi, Co-founder, TORA Africa, and Chioma Agwuegbo founder, TechHer, you also get to learn from film pros like Mkamzee Chao Mwatela, director & actress and Nini Wacera, actress & casting director.

The conference and festival are currently ongoing.

Tell Us What You Think