Ex-Coca-Cola Marketing Director joins Tusker Mattresses C-suite

Local retailer Tusker Mattresses has recruited two Chief Officers to drive the firm’s Information Technology and Marketing portfolios.

The C-suite appointments are part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to boost its professional management pool.

Tusker Mattresses Group CEO Dan Githua confirmed that immediate former Nairobi Bottlers Sales and Marketing Director Daniel Kipchumba Koech has joined Tuskys as the Chief Marketing Officer.

Githua also confirmed that Sylvester Kiptoo has joined the rtailer from Kenya Airways as the Chief Information Officer.

“With the appointment Koech, a seasoned commercial manager with broad leadership experience spanning over 17 years in commercial management and research both in the Service and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Industries in Kenya will be in charge of Business Development at Tusker Mattresses, the retail chain that operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle Clothing stores, in Kenya and Uganda,” said Githua.

The appointments, he added, have been effected to help crystallize the new Tusker Mattresses Corporate strategy by providing leadership in business growth, entering new business frontiers, and the rollout of new customer reach channels including e-commerce.

In his new role, Koech will spearhead ongoing efforts to enhance the Tuskys and Mavazi stores in store customer experience, closely working with other functions to ensure seamless delivery of the Tuskys Customer Promise.

Koech will also lead efforts to sustain the adoption of e-commerce and Omni channel strategies while embedding the same in all Tuskys and Mavazi customer interactions.

Kiptoo on the other hand brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation having worked in the ICT sector for over 20 years.