Ex-CS Rotich not off the hook in Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal, DPP says

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has dismissed claims that the corruption charges against former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich have been dropped.

In the contrary, Haji says charges leveled against Rotich related to misappropriation of public funds in the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dam projects are still in place.

“In a ruling dated 15th July 2021, Hon Douglas Ogoti allowed the application by the prosecution to amend the charges within seven (7) days. The cases are still pending in court,” a statement released by the deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Emily Kamau stated.

Rotich and four others are jointly charged with various offenses ranging from conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office and failure to comply with various sections of the law while executing contracts that bound the government to pay approximately Ksh. 63 Billion for construction of the two multipurpose development projects in the Rift valley region.

According to the ODPP, Rotich only declined to take plea on two out of 20 counts on the basis that they did not specify what particulars to respond to under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA) and the Public Finance Management act (PFM)