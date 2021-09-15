Rio saga: Ex-CS Wario found guilty of corruption, abuse of office

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has been found guilty of misuse of public funds in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Wario and former National Olympic Committee of Kenya Deputy Treasurer Stephen arap Soi were found guilty by the Anti Corruption Court for abuse of office and embezzlement of public funds.

The former Sports CS will become the first high ranking Cabinet Minister to be found guilty by a court of law in the post 2010 constitution.

Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma said the court had proven Wario had a role in the embezzlement of funds allocated to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) to oversee the welfare of Kenyan representatives to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to the court Ksh 88.6 million meant to buy air tickets for team members was instead taken by ministry officials.

Wario will spend the night at Gigiri police station to await his sentence on Thursday.

Four other officials who had been charged alongside the two who include Former PS Richard EKai, Haron Komen, Francis Paul and Patrick Kimathi were acquitted of all the charges for lack of sufficient evidence.

Elsewhere, Former KEMRI boss Davy Koech has been ordered to pay a fine of Ksh 19.6 million after he was convicted and found guilty of fraudulently acquiring public property.

Anti Corruption Magistrate Victor Wakumile in his judgment found the former Boss guilty of corruptly acquiring Ksh 19.6 Million belonging to Kenya Medical Research Institute in 2006 money earmarked for research.