Ex-DP Gachagua: I am happy to be home

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed his happiness at returning home on Friday, following weeks of efforts to contest his removal from the country’s second-highest office.

After unsuccessful attempts to halt the swearing-in of his successor, Kithiki Kindure, Gachagua, who was absent from the former Interior CS’s oath-taking ceremony at KICC, returned to his home village in Nyeri County. There, he shared his joy at being reunited with his family.

“Home Sweet Home!”

“Thanking God for the gift of my family. The smell of fresh grass, sounds of chirping birds is what a happy family needs,”

He shared this sentiment on his social media pages.

In his post, Gachagua was joined by his wife, Dorcas, and their sons. He expressed his gratitude, stating, “I will remain forever grateful to God for giving me a loving and supportive family. We are happy to be home, where I was born and brought up!”

Free from the pressure associated with the deputy presidency, Gachagua looked forward to returning to his previous village life.

“I can’t wait for the morning to take my walk in Hombe Forest and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Mt. Kenya as I thank God for His kindness.”

Despite being impeached and relieved of his duties, Gachagua offered a prayer for the nation: “God Bless Kenya.”