Ex-Governor Dado backs Ruto, will seek Tana River Governor seat on UDA

Former Tana River County Governor Hussein Dado has decamped from the ruling Jubilee party to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Dado, who recently resigned as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Interior, led a delegation of local leaders from Tana River to a meeting with DP Ruto and announced his defection to the outfit. He was in the company of former MPs Danson Mungatana and Ibrahim Sane.

The former Governor will now seek to recapture the gubernatorial seat he held between 2013 and 2017 through UDA. He lost the seat in 2017 to current governor Dhado Godana of ODM, who is expected to defend the seat on the Raila Odinga-led Orange party, a constituent party in the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

“You have made the right choice, this is the vehicle that will lead ordinary Kenyans to a new economic reality.” Ruto told Dado and his team.

Dado, also a former Ambassador, was recently endorsed by the Orma council of elders for the seat and it had been expected that he would vie for the position on a Jubilee ticket.