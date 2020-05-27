Ex-IEBC CEO has case to answer in Ksh 1.3b graft case: court

The court has ruled that former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer, James Oswago and co-accused Wilson Kiprotich have a case to answer over the 2013 Ksh 1.3b voter identification devices tender scandal.

Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Felix Kombo however acquitted Edward Kenga and Willy Gachanja, ruling that the charges against them could not stand.

The four had been charged with abuse of office and failing to comply with procurement regulations relating to electronic voter identification kits which failed during the March 4, 2013, General Election.

Elsewhere, the Anti-Corruption Magistrate’s Court in Nairobi has fined a former Kenya Revenue Authority Senior Manager Robert Maina Ngumi Kshs. 2 million for soliciting and receiving a bribe of Kshs.15 million six years ago.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Appearing before Milimani Anti-Corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, Ngumi, who is a former Manager Domestic Taxes Department was accused of soliciting and receiving the bribe from a businessman so that he could reduce tax arrears of Kshs.439.9 million to Kshs. 18.6 million.

Ngumi, allegedly demanded the money from Winfrida Wanjiku as inducement for him to issue a letter reducing her company’s tax arrears amounting to Sh18.6 million on March 11.

The officer also faced further counts for corruptly receiving a benefit of Sh95,000 from Wanjiku to issue the letter.

The magistrate ordered Ngumi to serve 18 months imprisonment in default.