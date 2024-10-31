Ex-IEBC Chiefs Oswago and Shollei lose appeal, face jail or Ksh 7.5M fine

The High Court has upheld the conviction of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO James Oswago and his former Deputy Wilson Shollei, confirming their culpability in abuse of office and violations of procurement laws.

Oswago and Shollei, convicted by a lower court in 2022, sought to appeal their sentences, which stemmed from irregularities in the procurement of Biometric Voter Kits (BVR) for Kenya’s 2013 General Election.

However, Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Judge Prof. Nixon Sifuna dismissed their appeal, siding with the prosecution team led by Vincent Monda, Alex Akula, and Annette Wangia, who argued that the conviction was both lawful and justified.

As a result, the initial sentencing remains in effect, requiring each official to pay a Ksh 7.5 million fine or serve a four-year prison term.