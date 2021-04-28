Ex international set to hang his boots

Ex-Kenya international Allan Wanga, has expressed his intention of retiring from competitive football at the end of the current Football Kenya Premier League season.

The lethal striker who plies his trade with western based Kakamega Homeboyz has had a colorful career, spanning over 15 years.

“I have done my best in the last 13 years or more in top flight football and I think it is time to vacate the scene for the young generation,” said Wanga.

“Strikers like Allan are hard to come by, it will be a tough act to replace him but we wish him well,” said coach Muyoti.

The 36-year-old forward, was a journeyman of sorts having turned out for various clubs internationally.

His first port of call being Angola, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Sudan and Tanzania.

Locally, he played for Lolwe FC, Tusker FC, AFC Leopards and Sofapaka.

Wanga who was capped 44 times and managed to score 22 goals for Kenya, will now focus on his career as a Sports Officer at the Kakamega County Government.

This comes barely 2 years after he had retired from international football where he cited the need to concentrate on his job at the county and club duties with Kakamega Homeboyz.

