Ex-Isiolo County officials charged in Ksh 58.6M graft case

Seven former and current Isiolo County Government Officials have been arraigned at the Isiolo Law Courts in relation to an illegal awarding of tender worth Ksh 58,560,000 million for the purchase of a fire engine to Drescoll Ltd company.

Adan Salad Kadubo, former chief officer Public works, Qanchora Roba former Chief Officer Finance, Peter Ngechu former Chief Officer Finance, Ali Godana Wako former Isiolo town administrator, Abdinasir Ali, former Head of Treasury and Accountants Jibril Hassan and Augustine Kariuki, appeared before Isiolo Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai were charged with willfully failing to comply with the laws relating to procurement contrary to the Anti-corruption and Economic ACT no. 3 of 2023, abuse of office, and unlawful acquisition of public property.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) established that the tender that was awarded in March 2018 was pre- determined as letters of regret to unsuccessful bidders were dated two days before the opening of the tender.

Additionally, the Anti-graft agency stated that the fire engine that was delivered had a capacity of 7,500 liters contrary to a 10,000-liter capacity engine that the company had quoted in their bid.

EACC further states that an advanced payment of Ksh 29,280,000 was paid to the company contrary to the requirement that advanced payment should not exceed 20pc of the total price.

The seven were released on a cash bail of Ksh 400,000 each and a bond worth Kshs 3 million each.

The Anti-Graft body is searching for six other officers who are yet to be arrested and charged with similar offences.

EACC has advised them to report to the Isiolo regional offices or the nearest EACC offices.