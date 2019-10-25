Ex Kasarani MP, 18 others summoned over Ksh 48m ghost school

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has directed nineteen people among them former Kasarani Member of Parliament Elizabeth Ongoro to appear at Integrity Center over allegations of embezzlement of public funds amounting to 48,907,826 shillings.

Other allegations are failure to follow procurement laws by officials of Kasarani National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in relation to construction of non- existent Kasarani Girls ‘ High School.

In a statement Friday, EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak said the commission established that the award of the contract for the construction of the school was made without due regard to the procurement laws, and that the school does not exist and that payments were made to different individuals and companies associated to the National Government Constituency Development Fund patron and committee members for services not rendered.

” Upon completion of the investigations and pursuant to section 35 of the Anti­ Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who upon review has granted consent to charge twenty six (26) individuals and entities.” He said.

The persons will be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption; misappropriation of public funds; abuse of office; engaging in a project without prior planning; unlawful acquisition of public property; willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement; fraudulent acquisition of public property;dealing with suspect property contrary to Section 47 (2) of the Anti­ Corruption and Economic Crimes and conflict of interest.

The commission has also arrested Kefa Omanga Omoi-Former Kasarani District Development Officer and Jecinta Akoth Opondi-Former Kasarani CDF Committee member over the ghost multi-million project.

The eighteen summoned are Mwalim Rashid Mrafi-Former Fund Manager, Kasarani CDF; Ruth Kanini Kitonyi-Former Kasarani District Development Officer; Silvan Onyango-Former CDF Committee member; Pamela Mudha-Former CDF Committee member; Nashon Odongo – Former Provincial Accountant, Nairobi; Claperton Ouda-Former CDF Committee member;Douglas Parshet-Former Fund Manager, Kasarani CDF and Vitalis Obunga Ogingo-Former Regional Accountant , Nairobi.

The others include businessmen Ferdinand Mas ha Kenga; Maric us Otieno;Peter A rning; Maurice Orongo; William Ogutu Wedo;James Juma Ochieng; Peter Ongeyo; Charles Owino; John Obonyo Owinga and James Miruka Dola.

EACC has been conducting investigations into the embezzlement of the funds and blatant abuse of procurement laws by officials of Kasarani NG-CDF.