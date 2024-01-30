Ex-Kipipiri MP Amos Kimuya mourns wife’s passing

Former Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya has announced the passing on of his wife Lucy Kimunya.

Kimunya, who served as the former National Assembly Majority Leader in the 12th Parliament confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Kimunya said his wife passed away at the Nairobi Hospital while receiving treatment.

“It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that I wish to announce that this Tuesday morning at 3:00 am my dear wife Lucy went to be with the Lord while receiving care at Nairobi Hospital,” the former MP said.

Kimunya eulogised his late wife as a key pillar who had a great impact in both his personal and political life.

“She was a key pillar in both my personal and political life. She contributed immensely to making our society greener through various initiatives and supporter of the youth and women,” he said.

He added that further communication on burial arrangements will follow.