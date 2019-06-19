Ex-KVDA boss Kimosop moves to court to challenge sacking

Immediate former Kerio Valley Development Authority Managing Director David Kimosop has filed a petition against his sacking demanding the disbandment of the KVDA Board of Directors.

He says the board as currently constituted is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Kimosop wants the EAC and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed to appoint a seven to 9 member Board in accordance with the Code of Governance for State Corporations.

He was sacked from the state agency on 30th May after eight years at the helm following recommendations by the KVDA Board.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



His sacking came in the wake of major scandals involving Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal, where it is alleged that over Ksh21 billion was lost to Italian company CMC di Ravena.

He was questioned by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the same.

Kimosop had earlier cited malice on the premature termination of his three-year contract at the state agency.

He also questioned the legality in the composition of the authority’s 20 member board.

“The same board which is composed of 24 members has also violated ‘Muongozo’ (KVDA constitution) which requires board members of a parastatal to be a maximum of 9 members. This board has 24 members that means it is not properly constituted,” said Kimosop.

“Independent board members are supposed to be 10. In this particular one, has a record of 14 independent appointed board members which is against the KVDA Act,” he added.

He said that the Authority’s board unconstitutionally sacked him due to pressure from political circles.

A section of leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet has since come to his defence saying the 20 member KVDA board was illegally constituted.

The leaders claim that the Authority was now spending Ksh 25 million more on the increased number of board members.