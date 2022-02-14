Ex-KVDA Director Kimosop cleared of any wrongdoing by Court

A High Court in Eldoret has cleared former Kerio Valley Development Authority Director David Kimosop of any wrongdoing during his tenure at the helm of the state agency.

Judge Abuodha Nelson ruled that the only reason the board terminated Kimosop’s contract was on the basis of perceived irregularities in KVDA.

David Kimosop had sued KVDA after his removal as Managing Director in May 2019.

In his virtual, ruling Judge Abuodha Nelson Jorum ruled that the termination of David Kimosop’s contract was unfair and unlawful and directed KVDA to pay him a total of Ksh 23.4 million inclusion of salary for the remainder of his contract, gratuity, and leave allowance.

The sum also included three months salary in lieu of notice and six months salary for unfair termination.

The Eldoret Court said Kimosop, who was appointed to serve a third term by the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning in May 2018, on a proper recommendation by the KVDA board, had been removed by a directive from the Head of Public Service and denied a fair hearing by the same Board.

The Judge, however, disallowed other payments that Kimosop had sought from KVDA that had accrued due to lack of supporting evidence.

While thanking his legal team, Kimosop in a statement said the ruling by the Eldoret Court calls into question the Mwongozo code of conduct for state officers, which he said the court found was applied inconsistently and unfairly removed him from office.