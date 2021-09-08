Ex-Laikipia MP Lempurkel arraigned in court following arrest

Former Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mathew Lempurkel has been arraigned at the Milimani Court following his arrest Wednesday morning.

Lempurkel was arrested by DCI officers from his Rongai home, Kajiado County over clashes in Laikipia County.

This is not the first time the former lawmaker has been arrested by authorities.

In 2018, Lempurkel was arrested on suspicion that he had planned to commit murder.

The same year, he was arrested in relation to incitement to violence.

Lempurkel was also accused in 2016 of threatening to burn down Rumuruti Police Station in efforts to free a suspect from custody.

Speaking to KBC Wednesday, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya over the growing tensions in Laikipia said the attackers were using sophisticated weapons than the police.

“We are dealing with bandits who are equally armed. Currently the level of firearms circulating in that area is unimaginable but they cannot be more armed than the Govt,” said Natembeya.

“The government has to operate within the law, if we were to go all in with all the machinery there would public outcry. We’ve employees in the ranches involved and animals but everything is under control,” he added.

The Rift Valley Regional Commissioner claimed that politics was involved the insecurity witnessed in the region.

“The political goodwill of politicians not opposing Government orders is there but I’ll not say they fully support the ongoing operation,” he said.