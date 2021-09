Former Laikipia North Member of Parliament Mathew Lempurkel has been charged with hate Speech. Lempurkel is accused of making remarks bordering on incitement of communities living in restive parts of Laikipia County. Meanwhile, the directorate of public prosecutions has sought to have Tiaty MP William Kamket detained for 14 days to allow the completion of investigations into alleged murder and robbery with violence charges they intend to level against him.