Ex-Laikipia North MP Lempurkel charged with hate speech

Former Laikipia North Member of Parliament Mathew Lempurkel has been charged with hate speech.

Lempurkel is accused of making remarks bordering on incitement of communities living in restive parts of Laikipia County.

It is alleged that on diverse dates between the months of May and July the Lempurkel made inciting remarks against some communities living in Laikipia County.

The prosecution argues that the remarks gave rise to lawlessness in the region that has been mapped out as volatile following a series of bandit attacks and cattle rustling.

The government has declared the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs disturbed areas paving way for the security operation to flush out illegal herders.

The clashes have been blamed on political incitement.

Lempurkel pleaded not guilty and was granted a cash bail of Ksh150 thousand. The case will be mentioned on 22nd of September.

Elsewhere, hundreds of Kilometers away, police have filed a miscellaneous application before a Nakuru Court seeking to have Tiaty law maker William Kassait Kamket detained for 14 days to allow completion of investigation into murder and robbery with violence allegations they intend to level against him.

Officers from DCI have linked Kamket him to the alleged violence in Laikipia County that has left eight people dead and hundreds displaced.

Defense lawyers however argued that the prosecution had failed to make a case for the continued detention of the lawmaker.

Senior Principal Magistrate Lilian Arika will rule on the application on Friday morning.