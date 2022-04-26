Ex-Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama loses daughter

United Democratic Alliance party Chairperson Johnson Muthama’s daughter Janet Nthoki Nduya is dead.

Deputy President on Tuesday shared the news on his official Twitter handle eulogized Janet Nthoki Nduya as a diligent, responsible and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability

“Our love and prayers to UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama for the loss of his dear daughter Janet Nthoki Nduya. She was diligent, responsible and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability,” said Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto as well extended his condolences to the former Machakos Senator family and friends.

“May the family, relatives and friends find strength to get through this pain. Rest In Peace, Janet,” he said.