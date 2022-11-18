Ex-Majority Leader Trans Nzoia county arrested, charged

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Friday arrested and charges Alfred Wafula Weswa, former majority leader, Trans-Nzoia County Assembly.

Weswa was apprehended for what EACC described as engaging in abuse of office and conflict of interest especially by allegedly masterminding the recruitment of a close relative in the County Assembly.

“Following investigations and concurrence of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) yesterday, 17th November, 2022, arrested Hon. Alfred Wafula Weswa and arraigned him before Kitale Anti-Corruption Court where he was charged with abuse of office and failure to declare conflict of interest,” ËACC said in a statement

It is alleged that Weswa abused his office as the Leader of Majority and Member of the Kitale County Assembly Service Board when “he participated in the interview and employment of his daughter as a Committee Clerk in the County Assembly without disclosing his interest as required by law.’’

“ALFRED WAFULA WESWA: On or about 31st August,2013 at Trans Nzoia County within the Republic of Kenya being the leader of majority, you used your office to occasion the employment of Joan Nangila (your daughter) as Committee Clerk 1 contrary to section 16 of the Leadership and Integrity Act,2012.” Chief Magistrate Julias Ng’arng’ar said during the trial

The Accused entered a plea of not guilty in all the charges and was admitted to a bond of Ksh. 300,000 or cash bail of KES. 100,000.

The matter will be mentioned on 7th December 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...