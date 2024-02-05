Ex-Mandera South MP Adan Haji wanted over Ksh 51M graft case

The Mombasa Anti-Corruption Court has ordered former Mandera South Member of Parliament Adan haji Ali Sheikh who is on the run evading arrest to appear before the Court to plead to corruption charges against him.

The former MP is wanted by EACC for arraignment over corrupt dealings involving Ksh 51,456,006 that he executed at the County Government of Kwale when he served as the County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Tourism between 2013 and 2017.

The suspect used his hotel facility called Lotfa Resort Diani Limited to trade with the County Government.

The hotel, whose Directors were the suspect’s wife and son, provided accommodation and conference services to the County Government at exaggerated costs.

He also never disclosed his private interest to the employer during the tendering and award process, thus engaging in a conflict of interest contrary to the law.

The suspect is believed to have gone into hiding after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in December 2023 concurred with recommendations of EACC to apprehend and charge him under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

As the manhunt to flush him out of his hideout continues, the charge sheet has been registered in the Mombasa Anti-Corruption Court which has summoned the suspect to appear before it on 13th February 2024.