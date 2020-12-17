Ex-Minister Joe Nyaga burial set for Saturday

Veteran politician Joe Nyaga will be buried on Saturday at his Kamutungi home in Embu County.

The burial date was arrived at on Thursday following a meeting between the family, relatives, friends and religious leaders.

According to his younger brother Norman Nyaga, Anglican Church of Kenya Nairobi Bishop Rt. Rev. Joel Waweru will lead the funeral service. His body will be interred next to the graves of his parents, grandfather and their late brother Zachariah.

Norman said his brother succumbed to Covid-19 complications revealing that his lungs were 97.7 percent damaged at the time of his death and could not have survived without a ventilator. He said strict Covid-19 protocols as outlined by the ministry of health will be followed during the funeral service.

The late Nyaga was admitted at Nairobi hospital’s ICU facility on 17th November until 11th December when he passed on.

His journey in the public sector began in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he served under the late former President Moi as ambassador to Belgium and European Union between 1983 and 1987 and in the ministries of information and broadcasting and Lands respectively.

He was among the few who retained their state jobs when Mwai Kibaki took over as the 3rd president of Kenya in 2002.

He was appointed as an assistant minister to various ministries between 2002 and 2004 before joining the grand coalition cabinet in 2008 to head the Cooperative development docket.

Besides his Cabinet posting, he served as the chair of the Inter-ministerial Committee of African Co-operative Ministers.

He later became the founding chancellor of the Co-operative University of Kenya in 2016 and 2017 when it attained fully-fledged status.

He also served as Kenya Airways managing director for three years after his appointment in 1987.