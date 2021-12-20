Ex-MP Lempurkel released on Ksh 100,000 cash bail

The High Court on Monday has released former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel on Ksh 100,000 cash bail.

The former legislator was sentenced to one year in jail without an option of a fine over assault was granted bail by Justice Justus Bwononga pending his appeal.

Lempurkel was accused of assaulting the current Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, on November 21, 2016 at Harambee House in Nairobi.

Lempurkel was accused of slapping Korere on the left cheek and kicked her on the lower abdomen thereby causing her actual bodily harm.

More to follow…