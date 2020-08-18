Ex-MP Mungatana released on Ksh 200,000 cash bail

Former Garsen Member of Parliament Danson Mungatana and his co-accused were on Tuesday released on a Ksh 200,000 cash bail in a case where they were charged on obtaining money by false pretences.

The ex-MP and Mr Collins Paul Waweru appeared before Judge Abdulkadir Lorot for the offence of obtaining money by false pretences, forgery and making of a false document.

He directed that each accused persons be released on Ksh 200,000 cash bail and present themselves to court on Wednesday for the ruling.

The complainants through their lawyer had requested to settle the matter outside the court but the prosecution opposed citing that the state is the complainant in most of the charges to be preferred against the accused persons.

The victim presented documents to a security agency purported to have originated from them but were found to be fake after scrutiny.

Before presenting the fake tender documents, the victim had allegedly paid Ksh 1,000,000 to secure a tender worth Ksh 70 million.

Detectives arrested the former MP before the victim was to pay another Ksh 1 million at a hotel in the CBD.

The two were grilled by DCI officers at Kilimani Police Station.

DCI officers are pursuing two other suspects who are still at large