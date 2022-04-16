EX-NPSC commissioner Murshid Abdalla eyes Mvita parliamentary seat

A former National Police Service Commission (NPSC) commissioner has plunged himself into elective politics in Mombasa County.

Murshid Abdalla, is seeking to inherit the outgoing Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who has been cleared by ODM to vie for the Governor’s position in the Coastal County.

Abdalla said his candidature is about bringing transformative leadership centered on resolving pertinent issues affecting Mvita residents.

“I believe I represent the transformational leadership that our people require. My agenda is economic, provision of clean water, improvement of health and education standards. It’s about bringing servant leadership to Mvita people by providing sustainable solutions to those core issues facing them. Dishing out money will not provide any meaningful solution,” he added.

Abdallah, who is vying on United Green Movement (UGM) party ticket, was speaking to KNA during a meet the people tour in Bondeni’s Taj Mahal area to popularise his political bid.

The Indian trained Constitutional Lawyer said he will bank on wealth of experience in private and public sectors and employ highly creative process to address the needs of 154,171 Mvita residents.

“I will put people at the center of development. We will comply with the constitutional requirement of public participation to address the real needs of our people. This job needs someone who understands the constitution and can help in the process of making laws, regulations and policies that will improve the business environment and create jobs for our people, not just someone who distributes football jerseys, issues out handouts,” he observed.

Abdalla, who also served as National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG CDF) Chairman during Tourism Cabinet Secretary (CS), Najib Balala’s tenure as Mvita MP, also indicated that his development was conscious with bias towards youth and women empowerment.

“Mvita youth like others around the country are very productive and they don’t need hands out. We will enroll them at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for them to acquire the right education and skills for jobs and self-employment,” he added.

He took a swipe at politicians, who are using young and energetic youth to cause chaos and mayhem to their political opponents during political meetings and campaigns, where he urged the youth not to be used as political machinery for hire.

While urging his opponents to dwell on issue based politics, the lawyer challenged media houses to organise debates for all aspirants eyeing various elective positions around the country for electorates to determine the best among them.

“I urge the media fraternity to give electorates a scope through which they can gauge the quality of leaders seeking elective positions. There is a direct relationship between good life and quality leadership,” added Abdallah.

He warned that the recent rise of political intolerance, pockets of violence and unrest in the political landscape if not tamed could further polarise the nation.

The aspirant also called on interfaith leaders to use their pulpits and mosques to preach politics of unity among the congregants, warning the clergy not to allow the politicians to use their churches to propagate politics of hatred.

He revealed that he was forced to shelve his Mombasa gubernatorial ambitions after consultations from close friends and associates.

“When we came back for forensic assessment of the ground we found out that it was a little bit too late to mount a successful campaign and we know our politics require a lot of meticulous planning and because of that we thought as stakeholders that it will be more appropriate that I go for the Mvita MP seat,” he noted.

The aspirant will now battle it out with Mohammed Machele (ODM), Omar Shallo (UDA), Mohammed Juma (Wiper) and Said Twaha (PAA) among others.