Ex-NSSF manager asks court to defer sentencing citing ill health

Former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) investments manager Francis Moturi Zuriels has asked the court to defer his sentencing to a later date owing to his health condition.

Moturi, who alongside five other former officials of NSSF were on Friday last week convicted of defrauding the state agency monies totaling Kshs.1.2 billion between 2004 and 2007.

In his application to the anti-corruption court on Monday morning, Moturi indicated that he needed urgent medical attention and asked Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi to allow him to go to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for treatment.

“We are seeking that you allow an order that he be taken to KNH immediately after this session and that he appears before this court when he’s medically fit for mitigation and sentencing,” his lawyer Maina Ngaruiya told the court

Ngaruiya pleaded with the Chief Magistrate to consider excusing his client at least three days to get the help he needs from the doctors.

The Prosecution, however, vehemently opposed the application noting that from all the documents filed in court there has been nothing to suggest that the first accused person is medically unfit and unable to participate in mitigation and sentencing.

But Moturi immediately adduced the doctor’s medical report indicating he has been undergoing treatment for the past one year and that during this period he’s been very well managed. He said this medical assistance enabled him to be attending court sessions.

In the report, the doctor (Dr. K. Nyoro) noted that the former NSSF official was suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes, Ashtma, and Benign Prostatic Obstruction.