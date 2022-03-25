Ex-Ruiru lawmaker changes tune, rejoins Jubilee party

Former Ruiru Member of Parliament Esther Gathogo has backed out of her recent decision to support Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Movement Alliance (UDA).

Gathogo, who is aspiring to recapture the seat she held between 2013 and 2017, on The National Alliance (TNA), a party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta then, has changed tune and has announced her departure from DP Ruto’s outfit Friday when she was received at the ruling Jubilee Party Headquarters in Nairobi.

“The Jubilee Party has today welcomed Hon. Esther Gathogo back into the Jubilee family. Hon. Gathogo has decamped from UDA and will be seeking to vie for the Ruiru Constituency MP seat under a Jubilee ticket.” A statement from the Jubilee party read.

She was part of a delegation of leaders from Kiambu and Murang’a counties that had paid a courtesy call to Ruto at his Karen residence recently to confirm solidarity with the DP.

When Ruto visited President Kenyatta’s backyard and held rallies in Kiambu, particularly in Gatundu, the hometown of the head of state, Gathogo was among the leaders at hand to receive him.