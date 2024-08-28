Ex-Samburu Governor found guilty in Ksh 84M graft case

An Anti-Corruption Court has found immediate former Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal guilty of multiple charges in the Ksh 84 million graft case involving the supply of petroleum products at the County government during his tenure.

While delivering the judgment, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki said the prosecution had proved Lenolkulal and Hesbon Ndathi as the ultimate beneficiaries of the public funds through Oryx Service Station.

The trial Magistrate Thomas Nzioki in his four hours decision noted the evidence produced in court including the 231 payment vouchers and invoices, showed that Lenolkulal and his proxy, Hesbon Ndathi, were the principal beneficiaries of the funds.

The trial Magistrate also found Lenolkulal 9 co-accused guilty of abuse of their offices by allowing the governor to trade with the County.

The accounting office was also on the spot for misleading the court on the ownership of Oryx Service Station.

Lenolkulal was charged in 2019 with abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the alleged loss of Ksh 84 million.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi hailed the decision as a significant milestone in the fight against graft.

Lenolkulal is the first former Governor to be convicted in an Anti-Corruption case. Mitigation and sentencing is set for Thursday 29th August 2024.