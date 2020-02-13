Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa arrested

Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been arrested. Echesa was arrested Thursday morning and taken to the DCI Headquarters at Kiambu Road.

However, the details surrounding his arrest are yet to be confirmed. His vehicles have also been impounded including a Range Rover.

Echesa was dismissed as the Cabinet Secretary for Sports in March 2019 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and replaced with the current CS Ambassador Amina Mohammed.

This is his second arrest in nine months.

Echesa was arrested alongside other politicians Cleophas Malala (Kakamega Senator) and Libinus Oduor (Mayoni MCA) and questioned by police on the activities of criminal gangs in Matungu.

More than 10 people had died in one month in Matungu, Kakamega County.

He was released later after police failed to connect him to the crimes.

The former CS sued Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji, DCI George Kinoti, Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki and Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai over the arrest.

