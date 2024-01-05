Former Tana River Governor Hussein Dado has expressed his support for calls to root out corrupt officials within the Judiciary.

Dado noted government’s support for judicial independence should not serve as a shield for corrupt individuals tarnishing the Judiciary’s reputation.

Speaking in Oda during a relief food distribution exercise for flood victims in Tana River County, Dado alleged that certain organizations and groups were being used to frustrate the efforts of the government in executing its mandate.

He said the government will now begin to audit the organizations that purport to be working for the community while being used to frustrate the government.

“If there is Miscarriage of Justice, I Agree with the President even in the judiciary there are no angels alone there are even devils there,” he said.

The former Governor dismissed the Law Society of Kenya’s plans to hold peaceful demonstrations over attacks on the Judiciary.

Dado affirmed that the Kenya Kwanza government has prioritized the need of the common mwananchi noting the reduction in Unga prices since President William Ruto assumed office.

“Last year the price of flour was over Ksh250, today it has gone down to between Ksh160 Ksh145 which will result to gradual reduction in cost of living,” he said.

He defended the president for speaking the truth about the state of the economy and executing strategies to address the situation.