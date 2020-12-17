Ex-Tetu MP Ndung’u Githenji charged with forgery

Former Tetu MP Ndung’u Githenji was Thursday charged with forgery in a case involving a 20 billion shillings property located in the City’s upmarket Kitisuru area.

Appearing virtually before chief magistrate Martha Mutuku, Githenji was charged with intent to deceive, forged minutes of a meeting of Kihingo village (Waridi gardens) management one limited on the 21st of November 2018.

Githenji denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of 20,000 shillings with an alternative bond of 100,000 shillings.

Five witnesses have been lined up to testify in the case. They include, Fredrick Gitahi Gethenji, Charles Ngugi Njenga and Julius Chacha Mabanga, Wairimu Waiyaki and sergeant William Amayo.

The case will come up for mention on January 18, 2021. The former legislator had previously failed to take plea 3 times giving different reasons.