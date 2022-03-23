Ex-US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies

Born Marie Jana Korbelova in Prague in 1937- in what was then Czechoslovakia – Albright was the son of a Czechoslovak diplomat who was forced into exile after the occupation of his country by Nazi Germany in 1939.

She moved to the United States in 1948, the same year her family applied for political asylum, arguing that they were unable to return home as opponents of their country’s communist regime. She became a US citizen in 1957.