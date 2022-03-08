Exams in Eastern region kick off smoothly after skirmishes last week

Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki has reported a smooth start of the national exams in the region after peace was restored in parts of Isiolo and Marsabit counties that had skirmishes last week.

He said some 196,434 students were sitting their exams in over 3000 centres without hitches and expressed hope that the situation would continue.

Achoki, who spoke at Kajuki Police station in Igambang’ombe sub-county, Tharaka Nithi County this morning when he witnessed the opening of the exam container said no unusual incidents have been reported since the exam started yesterday.

He added that security has been beefed up in Marsabit and Isiolo and assured students and their parents that the government had everything in place to ensure a secure and credible examination.

Later the RC toured Kirimankari Primary School where he gave the students a pep talk before witnessing the opening of the examination materials for the day’s papers.

He assured the students that they would all transit to secondary schools whatever the outcome in the exams, adding that the government had made arrangements to ensure all pupils proceed to secondary schools.