Pharmacy and Poisons Board releases dates for professional exams

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has announced the dates for the pre-registration (Stage I & II) and pre-enrollment exams (Level I & II) respectively.

The exams will be conducted online at designated examination centers on December 6th, 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2024.

Mandatory rehearsals will take place on Friday, December 6th, at the respective centers. Mock exams will also be conducted to help familiarize candidates with the PPB online examinations portal.

“The dates for the mock exams will be communicated in due course, and they will be done at home,” the board added.

Registration deadline

Candidates must apply and select their preferred examination centre using the PPB online services portal by November 15th, 2024.

“Please note that exam centres are subject to change, so candidates should regularly check the portal for updates,” the board cautioned.

Candidates are advised to have a suitable computer device with internet access, fully charged, and capable of running for at least three hours.

Those with disabilities or health issues that may affect their ability to sit for online exams are encouraged to notify the Board in writing, along with supporting medical evidence.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is the drug regulatory authority established under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Chapter 244 of the Laws of Kenya, responsible for regulating the practice of pharmacy and the manufacture and trade of drugs and poisons.