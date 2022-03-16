Excitement prevails as Real Housewives of Lagos cast is unveiled

Get ready for The Real Housewives – Naija style.

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) will be the third Real Housewives show set in Africa, and the 16th international version. The show will follow the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria. The women are:

Carolyna Hutchings, the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company. She is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation, an NGO that caters to women and children. Hutchings is a mother of three beautiful kids.



Laura Ikeji , a social media influencer, author, and entrepreneur. Ikeji is a mother of two, married to former Super Eagles star Christopher Kanu.



Chioma Ikokwu, a lawyer as well as co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. She also runs a women- and children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation. Chioma has never been married.



Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire. She is a mother of three super-talented kids and is married to musician and creative photographer Segun Wealth.



Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.



Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency. She’s the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited, an online retail fashion line, an online content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur. Timmer is mom to a beautiful daughter and married to John Timmer.



Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice Nigeria said, “The Real Housewives of Lagos has long been anticipated by fans of the franchise across Africa, and we’re excited to finally bring it to your screens. The show will explore the rich culture and lifestyle of Africa’s largest megacity, Lagos, through the eyes of six of the city’s most glamorous women. Each of these women is unique, fabulous and watch-worthy. We are certain that our viewers will enjoy the ride.”

RHOL premieres on Showmax on April 8th, with new episodes every Friday.