Executive asked to stop public attacks on Judiciary

A section of Law Society of Kenya members have urged the Executive to use available constitutional means to lodge complaints against members of the Judiciary who are accused of being corrupt.

Led by Omwanza Ombati who is eyeing the position of Law Society of Kenya (LSK) male representative to the Judicial Service Commission in the upcoming elections, the LSK members warned that continued attacks on the Judiciary risk eroding public confidence in the institution.

They faulted the executive for allegedly reneging on its pledge to respect the independence of the Judiciary.

They spoke during Ombati’s presentation of his nomination papers at the Law Society of Kenya offices.