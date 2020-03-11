Executive’s hands tied on Auditor-General replacement says Kinyua

The Executive has distance itself from the delay of appointment of substantive Auditor General.

The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua Wednesday told a joint committee of Public Investment Committee, Public Accounts Committee and Special Funds Accounts Committee that the executive’s hands are tied by a pending high court case.

National Assembly Watchdog Committees are jointly probing the cancellation of the initial recruitment of the Auditor-General.

Also Read KPA puts in place measures to contain Coronavirus The office has remained vacant after the Public Service Commission (PSC) said it had failed to get a suitable candidate in the earlier recruitment effort. Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In re-advertising the recruitment process, PSC said none of the 17 shortlisted candidates had reached the threshold to replace Mr Edward Ouko. Also Read NSE market dips due to Corona Virus pandemic

Kinyua attributed the delay to a case that was filed at the high court after the selection panel that interviewed candidates failed to settle on best three for appointment by the president.

He lamented the delay at the Judiciary to dispense with the case had slowed the governance program.

The Executive now wants parliament to amend the public audit act to provide for better framework for succession of auditor general.

Kinyua proposes the recruitment process commence between 3 to 6 months in advance before the office holder exits.

Further the executive wants parliament to change laws to compel courts to dispense with conservatory orders that bar recruitments within 15 days.