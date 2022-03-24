Exercise your freedom of speech responsibly, Oguna tells politicians

Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna is calling on members of the political class to exercise their freedom of speech in a responsible manner ahead of the August General elections.

Col. Oguna decried Thursday that some politicians have misconstrued this freedom to be an opportunity to “spread hate, intimidate others, abuse and make unprintable remarks.”

“It is unfortunate that these inciteful statements are made by none other than some of our leaders with little care to the impact of their utterances more on the youth who look up to them for mentorship, guidance, and direction.” He said at a press conference.

He adds: “It is important to remind our leaders that they are expected to inspire, to encourage, and to build courage and resilience not to build an environment of fear, panic, and uncertainty within the society.”

Even though the Constitution has guaranteed Kenyans numerous rights and freedoms, the government spokesperson reiterated that the same freedoms and rights demand a high level of responsibility.

He says leaders have an even bigger responsibility on this.

“We are all called upon to shun hate speech, and other forms of intolerance, particularly the youth who are advised to act responsibly and to avoid being used for selfish gains by politicians.” He said

By doing, Oguna says the country will preserve critical bonds that hold the Kenyans society together and create an environment to facilitate more development.

While noting that elections are only a few months away, Oguna said the electoral period in the past has been one that is filled with anxiety, enthusiasm, panic for others, and even violence in some places.

He cited the situation in 1992, 1997, 2007, 2013, and even 2017, where he says the country had to contend with electoral-related violence, hate speech, and other forms of intolerance.

“Tensions and violence experienced most times as a product of incitement by leaders, and in some cases the media.”

“Judging by that past and common knowledge, such outcomes have come to define our elections. But collectively we are saying never again.” He said

He made a rallying call for all and sundry to be mindful of others.