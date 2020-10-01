The Nairobi based Nigerian artist, Exgee, dropped the single as a lead up to his upcoming album

Nigerian singer-songwriter Exgee has released “enough”—new single and music video. “Enough” is an infectious tune about the pursuit of a lover, after a relationship upgrades from a fatal attraction into intimacy. This is the second single off Exgee’s upcoming debut album titled Now The Train Departing—set for a 2021 release.

Exgee said ahead of the release, “I want my fans to enjoy this single. I have another project and many hits coming soon after this and I assure my fans that it will be as great,” adding, “Little drops of water make mighty oceans so no matter how slow you move don’t give up.” (SIC)

“Enough” is produced by Nigerian beatmaker Hazz Beat, with the music video directed by Callivan (Ivan Odie) in Kenya.

“Enough” is the second release after “Konki Fire”, his first release, which was received acclaim from fans and DJs alike making it a great club banger and a success in the bongo and Afrobeat music scene.

Exgee considers himself a representative of Africa, “My mission is to stay in East Africa and make the black race proud from here.”

Now the train departing is set to debut in 2021.