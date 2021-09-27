Exhibition: Young Scientists Kenya receives Kshs 9M boost

Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) has Monday received a Kshs 9 million boost from BLAZE by Safaricom ahead of its 4th Annual National Science and Technology Exhibition for secondary school students.

This year’s exhibition will be conducted virtually from 5th to 8th October 2021 and follows a successful online adaptation of YSK’s outreach and mentorship programme. It will feature 111 projects by 214 students from 30 counties, an increase compared to last year’s edition that featured 64 projects by 122 students from 21 counties.

“We recognize that in today’s world, science has helped us solve some of the most monumental societal challenges while creating opportunities that were unimaginable a few years ago. By partnering with YSK, we are keen to change perceptions and make STEM courses more attractive for young people to pursue,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

In addition to the KES 9 million sponsorship, BLAZE by Safaricom will also provide KES 750,000 worth of airtime and award each of the two overall winners with smart phones, while students in second and third positions will each receive headphones.

“The theme of this year’s exhibition is ‘Securing Our Future with STEM’. We are pleased with the diversity of projects we have received from all corners of the country. Through the generous support from Safaricom, we have put significant effort into inclusivity and ensuring that no one is left behind. We are beginning to see the fruits of these efforts, and I am particularly pleased to note the increasing number of Special Needs Schools as well as the growing number of counties represented at the exhibition,” said Loise Kinyanjui, YSK Executive Director.

Young Scientists Kenya is a unique platform for young people to demonstrate their innovation and showcase their scientific talents. Since 2018, YSK has reached over 100,000 students from all 47 counties through its outreach programme.

The National Exhibition, which is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Education, The Embassy of Ireland and BLAZE by Safaricom, can be accessed via YSK’s social media platforms or by visiting www.yskexhibition.co.ke/register.

It is part of YSK’s mandate to spur innovation among students in Kenya and complements the Ministry of Education’s annual Kenya Science and Engineering Fair (KSEF).