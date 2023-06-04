Exhumation exercise in Shakahola to resume on Monday

The third phase of the exhumation exercise in Shakahola forest, Kilifi County will resume on Monday.

The exercise will kick off after a two-week hiatus, which was meant to allow pathologists to conduct post-mortem examinations on the 129 bodies that were exhumed in the second phase of the exercise.

Speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said there are about 22 mass graves that may contain multiple bodies.

“The search and rescue efforts continue uninterrupted with the multi-agency security team on the ground supported by aerial surveillance,” he said.

The CS said that from tomorrow, the task force established by the President to talk to the church and all stakeholders to come up with regulations on the registration of churches will begin its sittings.

“I urge all Kenyans to candidly, honestly, and objectively submit their views to the 17-member team chaired by Rev. Mutava Musyimi,” he added.

Kindiki issued a stern warning to rogue preachers, saying they will face the law.

“The operation on criminals hiding behind religion is not a war against any faith or institution. Crime knows no religion.”

The court on Friday directed that Mackenzie and 16 other suspects remain in police custody until Wednesday next week to allow the hearing of an application seeking a further 60-day detention.

Kindiki at the same time noted that the security sector respects diversity of opinion on policy and political issues.

However, the “Government will not allow violent protests that culminate in looting, destruction of property, injuries on civilians and police officers, or loss of lives in the guise of expressing divergent opinion.”