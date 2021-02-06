Existing fibre infrastructure transforming Kenyan lives says Jerome

Principal Secretary for Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT) Jerome Ochieng says the National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI) and last mile connectivity project have greatly transformed service delivery to the public.

He affirmed that the existing Internet connectivity infrastructure has helped the country to achieve many milestones.

Ochieng pointed out that this infrastructure is what helped the country move on during the nine month lock down due to corona pandemic as government programmes continued through successful zoom meetings.

He said plans are underway to enhance the fibre infrastructure all the way from Mombasa to the rest of the country to ensure that it meets users growing demand.

Ochieng said through the last mile initiative, the government has been able to connect health facilities, constituency innovation hubs, and youth empowerment centres spread across the country.

The PS was addressing heads of department in Bungoma on Friday before he embarked on an inspection tour of projects undertaken by the ministry in the county.

He said Bungoma is ahead in benefiting from use of the existing infrastructure and has the highest number of connected constituency innovation hubs (eleven) and youth empowerment centres (three)that are enabling the youth to do digital enabled work including online jobs.

He said the Ministry has also embarked on digitizing records at the judiciary with piloting being done in courts in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

He said once the pilot is done in the next three months, the process will be expanded to cover many more courts to enhance service delivery.

He said the government’s objective is to improve the livelihoods of Kenyans by ensuring there is easy access to efficient, reliable and affordable ICT services.

Speaking at the forum, Bungoma County Commissioner Samwel Kimiti disclosed that the DLP programme had already covered almost 700 primary schools in Bungoma.

The PS was accompanied by his technical staff led by Director ICT, Hesbon Malweyi and contractors implementing the projects.