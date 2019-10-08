Expansion of Nairobi-Nakuru highway to commence in December

Expansion of the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to ease traffic congestion is expected to commence in December.

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says the road which is to be done under a Public Private Partnership will feature a four lane dual carriageway in the first phase.

The Nairobi-Nakuru highway is synonymous with perennial traffic snarl ups. The highway’s expansion plan drew debate on alleged tendering malpractices.

However, dismissal of claims against the tendering process, have put the project back on course with the road works set to commence in two months.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



CS Macharia says completion of the road works will herald a new dawn for business in the region as well as open up the hinterland to investment.

The first phase of the expansion will see the highway expanded to a 4-lane dual carriage way, which could be increased to 6 six lanes depending on traffic.

An Italian firm has been awarded the tender to carry out the expansion at the cost of 160 billion shillings.

Following a public outcry especially by flower farmers and those in the tourism industry over the dilapidated state of the Moi South Lake Road in Naivasha, the transport CS says rehabilitation works on the busy road would commence next week.