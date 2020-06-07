Expect cabinet reshuffle and purge in parastatals says Kang’ata

Corrupt Cabinet Secretaries, heads of parastatals will not be spared in the new changes expected in Government. Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has said.

Kang’ata says the President is in the process of recruiting committed people to deliver on his development and unity agenda.

Kang’ata, who was recently appointed the Senate Majority Whip says Cabinet Secretaries and parastatal heads engaging in corrupt deals and hampering implementation of government projects will not be spared.

Speaking while distributing food to the less privileged in Muthithi area of Kigumo Sub county Saturday, the Senator noted that the President is working hard to ensure all ongoing projects across the Country are completed before 2022.

Kang’ata observed that the reshuffle will bring in a determined team to drive his agenda on attaining national unity and equitable development

“The president is on record saying he is determined to ensure the Country is united, a move which was initiated through the handshake. If as a leader you are not supporting the President in his efforts then you shouldn’t be in Government.” He said.

Kang’ata said there is going to be a new political dispensation, a team committed to deliver for Kenyans. “If a leader is facing criminal or corrupt cases he will definitely be dropped in the new changes.” hinted Kang’ata.

He said the changes they have made in the various parliamentary committees were long overdue, saying those being removed have failed to deliver on the Jubilee’s party agenda.

The Senator underscored the impressive development record by the current regime saying the President will continue launching development projects across the Country.

Kang’ata said his office will continue supporting families which have been affected by hunger occasioned Covid 19 pandemic.